Four teens arrested after Chatham cliff fall death
Four teenagers have been arrested after a man's body was found near an area of cliffs in Kent.
The man in his 40s was found near Chalk Pit Hill in Chatham at about 11:00 BST on Thursday, Kent Police said.
"It is believed he died at some point the previous evening after suffering injuries consistent with a fall from height," a police spokeswoman said.
A 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the man's death.
They were all believed to have been known to the man who died, police said.
His next of kin have been informed,
The man's death is being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched, police said.
Any witnesses are being asked to contact Kent Police.
