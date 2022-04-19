Gillingham FC: Ukraine boy is guest of honour at football match
- Published
A boy who fled the war in Ukraine has been a guest of honour at a professional football match.
Daniel, 11, was celebrated by the team and supporters at Gillingham Football Club during their game with Fleetwood Town on Monday.
The boy and his mother Yana fled their home near Lviv in western Ukraine and have been living with a family in Folkestone, Kent, for two weeks.
Daniel said he was "very excited" after his big day out.
Thanking the club and supporters he said: "You have all been very kind to me."
Daniel's host, Malcolm Bell, said one of the boy's wishes upon arriving in the UK was to see a live football match.
He initially hoped Daniel would be given a shout-out at the League One match.
But the club organised for Daniel to meet the squad, be given a tour of Priestfield Stadium and walk out onto the pitch with the team's captain.
Mr Bell said: "Daniel is overwhelmed, mega excited."
Daniel's brother is in the Ukrainian army fighting in the war with Russia and his father is in the territorial army there.
Mr Bell said: "Daniel told me it was beautiful listening to the sound of seagulls in Folkestone and not listening to the sound of air raid sirens. That really touched me."
Mr Bell said many wanted to do something for Daniel because "he has been through something that we've not all been through".
Gillingham fans have bought for the young fan football shirts, vouchers and theatre tickets.
A Gillingham FC statement said: "We hope Daniel enjoyed his experience and we hope to see him again in the near future."
Mr Bell said: "The great thing is you can see that Yana and Daniel feel that they've been accepted everywhere we go."