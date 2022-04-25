England Elections 2022: How do Kent councils spend your money?

Local elections will be held in Kent on Thursday 5 May.

People living in the Tunbridge Wells and Maidstone borough council areas will vote on a third of the seats in each authority.

Local authorities are funded by a variety of sources, including council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.

Below we take a look at how £100 of your money gets spent by these councils.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Maidstone Borough Council

Eighteen of Maidstone's 55 seats are up for re-election, with the Conservatives currently in charge with a majority of five.

Tunbridge Wells Borough Council

The Conservatives also run Tunbridge Wells, but as a minority administration with 21 seats. This year 16 of the 47 seats will be contested.

Click here for a full list of candidates standing in local elections across the South East.

