Thuan Dinh jailed for trying to kill ex at Tonbridge nail bar
- Published
A man has been jailed for 28 years for the attempted murder of his former partner.
Thuan Dinh, 53, from Tonbridge, Kent, strangled the woman with a rope and stabbed her with a knife, after hiding in the nail bar where she worked.
A colleague raised the alarm and members of the public restrained Dinh.
He was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.
Dinh had hidden himself in a dark corner in the nail bar on Tonbridge High Street on the morning of 11 March 2020, when the woman let herself in, Kent Police said.
He was holding a long rope and he told her he was gong to kill her.
Saved by a colleague
As well as using the rope to strangle her, and a knife to stab her in the neck, he also gouged her eyes, a police spokesman said.
She was saved when her colleague arrived and was able to get passers-by to restrain Dinh until the police arrived.
The victim suffered serious injuries to her neck, head and eyes.
Dinh, of Rowan Mews, was convicted on 30 April, 2021, at the end of a trial at Maidstone Crown Court and sentenced on Thursday when he was told he would also have to serve four years on licence.
Det Ch Insp Garry Cook from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "As well as the rope, Dinh had brought accelerants and we believe it was his intention to set fire to the shop after the assault.
"I would like to thank those members of public who bravely intervened and prevented Dinh from causing any further harm and whose prompt actions may have even saved the victim's life."