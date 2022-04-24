Danaway: Appeal after motorcyclist killed in crash

Google
The collision happened on Saturday afternoon on the A249 northbound at Danaway

A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving two cars in Kent.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the A249 at Danaway, near Sittingbourne, at about 15:20 BST on Saturday.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, Kent Police said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision, which they said involved a grey BMW, a blue Vauxhall and a Harley Davidson motorbike.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics