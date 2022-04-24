Danaway: Appeal after motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving two cars in Kent.
Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the A249 at Danaway, near Sittingbourne, at about 15:20 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, Kent Police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision, which they said involved a grey BMW, a blue Vauxhall and a Harley Davidson motorbike.
