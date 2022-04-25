Ukraine: Sisters describe terror of Mariupol escape
- Published
Two Ukrainian sisters working with a Kent charity to get medical supplies into their country have spoken of their terrifying escape from Mariupol.
Nicole, 21, and Vira, 27, fled to the relative safety of Kyiv last month, with Vira's five-year-old son.
The sisters described missiles flying over their heads as they made their way across open land.
"We had to lie down on the ground, then get up, take a few steps, lie down and repeat it all over again," Nicole said.
The southern port city of Mariupol has seen weeks of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.
The sisters described constant bombardment. Their neighbours house was obliterated by a Russian bomb, and a bullet was fired through their window.
'Four dead bodies'
Nicole said that as the attacks increased, it was difficult to get outside for food and water.
"Then, on 1 March, the facilities were turned off, so people were left with no running water, no electricity, no heating," Vira added.
One day, while fetching fresh water, they saw four dead bodies by a stream and knew they had to escape.
They planned a route, but it was a perilous journey.
Footage captured by the sisters during their escape shows empty streets littered with destroyed buildings and vehicles, a constant rumble of explosions vibrating in the distance
Nicole said: "In an open area, we had to lie on the ground while all sorts of missiles and shells were flying over our heads.
"We couldn't stay there so we had to get up, take a few steps, lie down and repeat it all over again until we reached a safer place."
As they passed one house, they spotted a sniper.
"He was watching us and waving. It was very dangerous," Nicole said.
Helped by others, they finally made it to Kyiv. But they remain worried for the people they have left behind in Mariupol.
"The war is still going on there, and they are struggling," Nicole said.
"The only way to end this horror is to stop discussing the problem and start taking action."
They hope their work with charity United with Ukraine will help those left behind.
The organisation, led by Charlie Cawsey, 25, from Kent, has sent out more than £1m worth of medical supplies to the war-torn country.
However, Mr Cawsey said bureaucracy meant things were moving too slowly.
"We need to get people to wake up to reality and speed up," he said.