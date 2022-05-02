Teynham crash: Teenager dies as he is hit by a car
A teenager died when he was hit by a car as he cycled near Faversham in Kent.
The cyclist, who was in his late teens, was riding in Lower Road towards Teynham, at 00:30 BST on Monday, when a black VW Polo collided with him.
He died at the scene.
An 18-year-old man from Faversham, a 19-year-old man from Sheerness and a 20-year-old woman from Chatham have been arrested in connection with the incident, and are in custody.
