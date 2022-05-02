Teynham crash: Teenager dies as he is hit by a car

The teenager died after being knocked from his bike in Lower Road, Teynham

A teenager died when he was hit by a car as he cycled near Faversham in Kent.

The cyclist, who was in his late teens, was riding in Lower Road towards Teynham, at 00:30 BST on Monday, when a black VW Polo collided with him.

He died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man from Faversham, a 19-year-old man from Sheerness and a 20-year-old woman from Chatham have been arrested in connection with the incident, and are in custody.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics