Ukraine: Kent headteacher calls for more support for refugee children
- Published
A headteacher has called for the government to provide educational resources to schools taking in Ukrainian refugees.
Dan File, headteacher at Elham Primary in Kent, said: "Something could have been done a little bit higher up.
"[Something] to say, here's your refugee and here's a pack to support them, age appropriate."
The Department for Education (DoE) said translation and online lesson resources were available for schools.
Speaking about a refugee placed at the school, Mr File said: "Over the last eight weeks she's been at school in Ukraine, she's been at school in Poland and now she's at school here.
"The barriers are huge. We've got some paperwork that we've been able to download on the internet, the alphabet and things like that, but all of the key words we had to kind of find ourselves."
Mr File said the school could be doing better if "given some resources to help us in the first place."
'Lack of support'
Tamasin Jarrett, who has been hosting the child and her mother via the Homes for Ukraine scheme, said everyone has been "muddling through and doing their best".
Ms Jarrett said: "I am a bit disappointed at the lack of support that's coming probably from central government.
"I'm quite disappointed for her from her health and wellbeing point of view. I think it has been very difficult for her actually."
The DoE said it was "committed to finding school places for up to 100,000 Ukrainian children arriving in the UK" and was working to provide funding for schools on a per pupil basis.
Kent County Council has also been contacted for comment.