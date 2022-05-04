BBC Radio Kent wins gold in ARIAS broadcasting awards
- Published
BBC Radio Kent has won one of the UK broadcasting industry's most prestigious awards.
The Wake Up Call with Anna Cookson, won gold for the best speech breakfast show at Audio and Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS) at a ceremony on Tuesday.
It was in the same category as BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Times Radio and talkSport.
Radio Kent's executive producer Will Roffey praised the "resilience and creativity" of everyone on the show.
He said: "2021 was a tough year for reporting local news in Kent with stories that were challenging to tell day in and day out for a breakfast audience, but the resilience and creativity of everyone working on the show was incredible."
"We're very lucky to have some of the best journalists, producers and reporters in the business. They never forget that radio is an art form, and if something's worth doing it's worth doing well."
BBC local radio secured the top two slots in the category, with Radio London scooping a silver.
In a Facebook message to Radio Kent listeners on Tuesday, presenter Anna Cookson said: "This award is yours as much as it is ours.
"You've been with us through thick and thin and there's been a lot of thick to contend with recently."