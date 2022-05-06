England results

Kent election results 2022: Conservatives lose control of Maidstone

Maidstone Borough Council
Maidstone Borough Council was the first in Kent to declare all its results

The Conservatives have lost control of Maidstone Borough Council after shedding two seats and leaving them one short of a majority.

The authority is now under no overall control, with the Conservatives on 27 seats, the Lib Dems 12, six independents, five Labour and four councillors for the Maidstone Group and one Green.

Turnout in Maidstone was 30%.

Tunbridge Wells also remains under no overall control.

Maidstone Borough Council
Stuart Jeffery has been voted in as Maidstone Borough Council's first Green councillor

In Tunbridge Wells the Conservatives have lost ground and are no longer the largest party on the council, falling behind the Liberal Democrats.

