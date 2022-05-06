East Kent Railway Trust: CCTV released after miniature train stolen
Police have released CCTV images after a miniature train and other railway items were stolen from a charity.
East Kent Railway Trust (EKRT) in Shepherdswell, near Dover, alerted Kent Police after thieves gained access to the site on the morning of 27 April.
A battery-operated, miniature locomotive, a points handle and lengths of miniature railway track were stolen.
Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they want to identify in connection with their investigation.
The heritage railway, run entirely by volunteers, says it was recently targeted by vandals and had upgraded its security systems.
Matthew Plews, general manager at the East Kent Railway Trust, said the miniature train is worth about £2,500 and had been recently refurbished.
He added: "We've also lost a variety of other items we use to maintain and improve the site for the public.
"We try to use these items to give families an affordable day out as the cost of living increases, and it's very frustrating that someone thinks it's ok to break in here and take things."