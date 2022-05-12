Lower Thames Crossing: Fresh consultation launched
Another consultation on plans for a new Lower Thames Crossing, focusing on localised changes, has been launched.
The multi-billion pound project would link Kent and Essex with a 14 mile stretch of road under the River Thames, passing through Gravesham.
People have five weeks to give their feedback to National Highways, before its Development Consent Order application is submitted.
The changes are based on feedback from a previous consultation in 2021.
The development, which has been in discussion for more than 10 years, has faced criticism from various angles, most recently over its environmental impact.
Emissions figures, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, found the new route was estimated to create five million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) over a 60-year period.
The Transport Action Network campaign group said it made a mockery of the prime minister's claim to lead on climate change.
The route is estimated to open in 2029 or 2030.
The proposed changes include:
- A public park at the tunnel entrance in Kent
- Changes to the design of Tilbury Fields, a new public park in Essex, to make space for the planned Thames Freeport
- Replacing an existing slip road with a new link from the Orsett Cock roundabout to the A1089 to reduce traffic impacts
- A new footbridge over the A127 in Essex
- Improvements for walkers, cyclists and horse riders around the A2 junction and the A226
- Additional environmental compensation and mitigation
To respond to the consultation, view the documents in full and find details of local consultation events visit the National highways website.