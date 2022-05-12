Julia James murder trial: Accused barricaded himself in bedroom
A man accused of the murder of police community support officer Julia James barricaded himself into his bedroom when officers tried to arrest him, a court has heard.
Mrs James, 53, died after being attacked in Ackholt Wood in Snowdown, Kent, in April last year.
Callum Wheeler admitted responsibility for her death at Canterbury Crown Court, but denies murder.
He hurled expletive-laden insults at the officers, the jury heard.
The jurors were shown footage from the body-worn camera of PC Ben Redpath, in which Mr Wheeler could be heard swearing at the arresting officers through his bedroom door as they tried to enter on 7 May 2021.
When officers forced open the door at his home in Aylesham in Kent and handcuffed Wheeler, he told them: "I didn't do it."
PC Redpath told the jury that Mr Wheeler later said to the custody officer at Maidstone police station: "Sometimes I do things I cannot control."
Earlier in the hearing jurors were shown an image of Mr Wheeler, 22, carrying a blue holdall with a long object poking out of it, covered with carrier bags.
Prosecutors say the object was a railway jack that Mr Wheeler used to bludgeon Mrs James to death.
The trial continues.