Herne Bay: Three men arrested over car crash stabbing

The man was stabbed in the aftermath of a car crash in Stanley Road

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed during an argument after a car crash.

The argument took place in Herne Bay, Kent, at 07:05 BST on 3 May, when two cars crashed in Stanley Road.

Police said two men in one of the vehicles started arguing with three men from the other, which ended with the victim being stabbed.

A 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

