Seven Stars Canterbury attack: Victim suffers serious head injury
A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after being attacked outside a pub in Kent.
It happened outside the Seven Stars Inn in Orange Street, Canterbury, at about 19:40 BST on Saturday.
The man, who is in his 40s, was assaulted by two men during a disturbance involving a group outside the pub.
Both are described as white with brown hair, one heavily built with glasses, and the other slim.
