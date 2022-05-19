Julia James: Memorial plaque to murdered PCSO disappears
A memorial plaque for murdered PCSO Julia James has disappeared, police say, as an investigation is launched.
Kent Police say the ceramic plaque, which was erected "in memory" of the mother-of-two, went missing on Monday.
It happened hours after Callum Wheeler was found guilty of murdering the police community support officer with a railway jack in April last year.
Officers say the plaque was reported to have been removed from the Miners' Wheel memorial in Aylesham, Kent.
They are investigating if any crimes have been committed.
Ch Insp Daniel Carter, Dover district commander, said: "Local officers remain in the area as part of their ongoing work with the community and I would like to thank residents for their continued support and encourage anyone with information about the plaque to get in touch with us."
Mrs James was found dead alongside her Jack Russell Toby in Ackholt Wood near her home in Snowdown.
The murder shocked the quiet, rural community, and sparked a vast and complex murder investigation.