Fire breaks out in Aylesford's 'oldest' pub
A fire has broken out in a Kent pub that dates back to the 1500s.
Eight fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to Aylesford's narrow high street just before 04:00 BST, when crews arrived to find flames coming from a first floor window.
No-one was injured in the blaze, which Kent fire service has said is being investigated.
The Chequers, which remained closed on Sunday, claims to be the oldest public house in Aylesford.
Radio Kent journalist Steve Ladner said: "For those that know Aylesford High Street, it's very narrow, with lots of buildings closely packed together - very old buildings as well.
"The main risk was the fire spreading to neighbouring properties, but Kent Fire and Rescue did an amazing job and they've stopped that happening."
A statement posted by the pub on Facebook said: "We are not sure on the extent of the damage yet but it's safe to say we won't be open today!"
The Dover Kent Archives website, which has pictures of the pub going back to the 1800s, states that it is said that the building was originally constructed in 1511 as a wool merchant's and later, in 1740, opened as an inn.