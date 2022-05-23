Chartwell: Churchill-owned painting on display for first time
A painting owned by Winston Churchill has gone on public display for the first time.
The work by the artist Ernest Townsend depicts the evacuation of soldiers from Dunkirk during World War Two.
The former prime minister said he was "honoured to accept" the gift from the artist's son in 1947.
After extensive restoration and conservation it has been now been displayed at Churchill's former home Chartwell, near Westerham, Kent.
In the years after the war, with thousands of gifts being offered to Churchill from around the world, the sheer volume meant he could not accept them all.
It is believed this painting was originally hung in his studio in the garden of Chartwell, the National Trust says.
At some point the painting sustained a 10cm (4 inch) tear in the canvas and over the years the varnish had yellowed.
Around 100 hours of cleaning and repairs have now been completed, borrowing a technique used for medical treatment of wounds, with the use of sutures to mend the tear, the National Trust said.
Chartwell's curator, Katherine Carter, said: "Churchill's 'we shall fight them on the beaches' speech has gone down in history among the greatest wartime orations.
"So, we are delighted that we have been able to conserve and finally display such an important symbol of his legacy at his former home."
The painting of Dunkirk is one of a number of war artworks in the collection at Chartwell which were previously owned by the Churchills.
It has been hung on Chartwell's staircase landing, alongside a painting of an equally important moment - the work Some of the Few by Roy Nockolds - which depicts Hawker Hurricanes flying as part of the Battle of Britain.