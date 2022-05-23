Channel migrants: More than 200 people cross in small boats
- Published
More than 200 migrants reached the UK in small boats on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence has said.
A total of 234 people in five small boats reached UK waters during a 24-hour period and were brought ashore in Dover.
More than 9,000 people have been detected crossing the English Channel in small boats so far this year.
About 8,400 migrants made the crossing in the whole of 2020, with over 28,000 making the journey in 2021.
