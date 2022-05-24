Archie Batten midwife tells inquest of foetal heartbeat concerns
- Published
A midwife has described the moment she became concerned for the health of a baby boy who lived for just 27 minutes.
Archie Batten died on 1 September 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate, Kent.
Earlier that day, at the family home, midwife Linda Harris and a colleague called 999 when they realised there was a problem with the foetal heartbeat.
Despite this, Ms Harris told an inquest in Maidstone: "I hadn't realised Archie was in such a perilous position."
The East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust is at the centre of a review into its maternity care and has already admitted liability and apologised for Archie's death.
Archie's mother, Rachel Higgs, had attended the QEQM earlier on 1 September but was refused a bed because the maternity unit was full.
She was seen at home by four midwives instead before she was admitted by ambulance to hospital when the midwives realised it was an emergency.
'Obstetric emergency'
Ms Harris told the hearing she became concerned after she attended the family home and no progress had been made with the delivery.
She said she and a colleague dialled 999 when they realised there was a problem with the foetal heartbeat and it became an "obstetric emergency" which was "life-threatening" for the baby.
She said: "We felt an expedited delivery was needed."
Despite this, she added: "I hadn't realised Archie was in such a perilous position, I really felt he would be fine when we got him to hospital."
Ms Higgs was taken to the QEQM where Archie was born in a poor condition.
Although he managed to breathe independently for a short while, he died after 27 minutes.
The cause of death was a hypoxic brain injury caused by prolonged labour, assistant coroner Sonia Hayes told the hearing.
Ms Higgs said previously in a statement: "We put our total faith in the trust and the professionals looking after us. The number and range of mistakes that took place are difficult to comprehend."
Ms Hayes adjourned the hearing to give her conclusion on Tuesday.