Whitstable Harbour building on fire
- Published
A commercial unit at a harbour in Kent is on fire.
Ten fire engines are battling the blaze at the South Quay in Whitstable Harbour which began at lunchtime, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) said.
Video footage shows flames billowing from the roof of a large, black building.
KFRS said firefighters were "making steady progress" using hose reel jets and compressed air foam.
Ten fire engines are tackling a blaze at a business in Whitstable Harbour. pic.twitter.com/IST1disJ9L— BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) May 26, 2022
People living and working nearby have been told to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution due to smoke.
In a statement, Canterbury City Council described the blaze as "serious", and said that everyone was evacuated safely with no injuries.
It added: "Following initial checks we do not believe the new South Quay Shed development, which only opened on Monday, has been damaged. However, we will not be opening it tomorrow [Friday]."
The council said investigations into the cause of the fire and the damage caused were underway.