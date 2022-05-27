Whitstable Harbour: Demolition teams move in after blaze
Demolition teams have moved in to knock down a building after fire tore through a harbour in Kent.
Eleven fire engines battled the blaze at the South Quay in Whitstable Harbour which was reported at about 13:35 GMT on Thursday.
Video footage showed flames billowing from the roof of a large, black building.
Work began on Friday to demolish one of the fire-ravaged buildings, a Canterbury City Council spokesman said.
Ten fire engines are tackling a blaze at a business in Whitstable Harbour. pic.twitter.com/IST1disJ9L— BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) May 26, 2022
"A section of Harbour Street and the South Quay both remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles. This is likely to remain the case until Sunday," the council's spokesman said.
Investigators remain on site to determine a cause for the blaze.
People living and working nearby had been advised to shut their windows and doors due to smoke.
Everyone was evacuated safely with no injuries.