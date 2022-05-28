Margate: Arson arrest after fire breaks out at flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at a flat in Margate.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) crews were called to Sandhurst Place at 18:20 BST on Friday.
KFRS said one man was treated for smoke inhalation before being looked after by paramedics.
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody, Kent Police said.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.
