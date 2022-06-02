Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: MP awarded CBE after football review
A Conservative MP has been made a CBE following her fan-led review into football.
Tracey Crouch's findings in November proposed a new regulator and 47 recommendations to make English football more financially sustainable.
The Chatham and Aylesford MP said she hoped the recommendations would help "set a template" for other sports.
She has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours, announced ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Ms Crouch said she thinks her recommendations would make "a fundamental difference to the future governance of the game," and she hoped they would be "implemented swiftly."
Outlining her thoughts on the future of other sports, she said: "I think that governance in sport is always a really important issue and it's constantly needing to evolve and to update.
"Hopefully the principles of the recommendations in the football review will help set a template for best practice in sport going forward."
Ms Crouch returned to the House of Commons last March following a course of radiotherapy treatment.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and worked remotely during the pandemic while undergoing treatment.
She said she felt "humbled" to be made a CBE for parliamentary and public service, and said it was a "nice surprise."
She added: "It's just really nice to be recognised for the work that I've done."