Platinum Jubilee: South East beacons lit amid celebrations
Beacons were lit across the South East as part of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
More than 3,500 beacons were lit up around the world to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Across Kent, Sussex and Surrey 219 official beacons were lit, along with many other unofficial lighting ceremonies.
Kent had the second highest number of official beacons in the UK with 113, Sussex had 75 and Surrey had 31.
The Queen began the ceremony by touching a globe representing the Commonwealth nations, symbolically sending a chain of lights from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.
In Hastings, East Sussex, locals gathered on the cliffs with lit torches for a beacon-lighting ceremony overlooking the sea.
Nearby, members of the Royal British Legion gathered at Victoria Pleasure Ground in Uckfield, East Sussex, for a lighting ceremony.
Crowds also gathered in East Grinstead, West Sussex, and Crowborough, East Sussex, for beacon-lighting ceremonies.
In Kent, crowds gathered in Lamberhurst, Newchurch and Goudhurst, amongst other places, to mark the occasion as a community.
In Surrey, communities gathered on village greens to watch beacon-lighting events in Tatsfield and Dormansland near Lingfield.