Toddler needs a life-saving stem cell transplant
Parents of a toddler with a rare blood disorder are seeking a perfect stem cell match in a bid to save their daughter's life.
Evie Sannasy, from Rochester, Kent, has Still's disease - a type of arthritis - and Macrophage Activation Syndrome.
The 15-month-old is having treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London but needs a transplant.
Evie's mixed heritage - with Mauritian, Sri Lankan and South Indian roots - makes the match difficult to find.
Her father, Daven Sanassy, said it was difficult learning that "due to our family's heritage finding a perfect match for Evie is much less likely" and urged people from South Asian backgrounds to sign up to the stem cell register.
"Evie is so young and her immune system so compromised that she hasn't had much chance to meet family or friends or even play with other children as we really do have to wrap her in cotton wool to give her the best possible chance at this stage," he said.
Describing Evie as "cheerful and tough", he said finding a perfect match would be "a dream scenario".
After falling ill in early October, Evie was diagnosed with Macrophage Activation Syndrome.
The toddler needs chemotherapy to keep the disease under control but it cannot be continued indefinitely, so doctors are now looking to a stem cell transplant.
Blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan is searching a worldwide network of registers for a match for Evie.
Henny Braund, chief executive of the charity, said: "Evie sadly has a blood disorder and needs a stem cell transplant to save her life.
"It's really important to get a perfect match. If we find a perfect match, it will be a cure."