Cost of living: Price rises lead to increased food bank demand
Demand for food banks is rising amid the cost of living crisis, two Kent food banks have said.
Hundreds of Kent residents are using services provided by Sevenoaks Larder and Community Cupboard, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Claire Ritchie, a trustee of the food bank, said: "Demand has gone up in the last few weeks.
"The stigma of having to ask for help is reducing and people are more ready to ask for help if they need."
Sevenoaks Larder helps 120 households in the town, as well as nearby Otford and Kemsing, with clients including single mothers and people with mental health and drug problems.
Ms Ritchie said: "We aim to encourage people to stand on their own two feet, rather than rely on us.
"Throwing money at this is not the answer. It is an education of what residents are entitled to.
"I do not think any one agency can solve people's problems. We are one small piece of the jigsaw doing our bit."
'We offer support'
Veronica McGammon, a volunteer at Community Cupboard food bank in West Kingsdown, said: "The cost of living crisis is hitting an awful lot of people. It has gone pear shaped for a lot of families.
"We do not just offer food, but support as well. Please do not be afraid to come forward. We smile and you can have a nice cup of tea."
Kent County Council said money is being allocated to support families eligible for free school meals and low income households for energy and water.
A spokesman said: "We continue to support vulnerable people and communities as we have done throughout the pandemic and those who are now facing financial hardship and concerns in the months to come."