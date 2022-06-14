Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in call for Ashford volunteers
- Published
Battersea Cats and Dogs Home is looking for volunteers in Kent to help its rehoming programme.
The London-based home has a facility in Brands Hatch which needs people to foster animals waiting for permanent homes.
It hopes to find 10 new Community Rehoming Volunteers (CRV) in the Ashford area.
One recent success story was overweight cat Ebony, who lost 2kg before he was placed in his forever home.
The volunteers care for the animals in their own homes, and often help with any health issues they have before they are rehomed.
Ebony had weighed10.5kg (25lbs) when he started being cared for by a rehoming volunteer, said Emma Harrison, Battersea communities manager.
She said: "Ebony is a fun and friendly boy so he and the CRV played as many energetic games as possible together, inlcuding chasing toys.
"He would hop up and down from the sofa just for the reward of being stroked.
"They even set up a low-level agility course throughout the home, to keep Ebony active."
Potential volunteers need to live in the TN23 to 30 postcodes, not have children or pets of their own and have access to a vehicle to take the animal to and from a vets' surgery.
They would look after each cat or dog for a few weeks, possibly up to two months, and will be provided with food, equipment and any veterinary support required.
Battersea has provided cats to two of the most famous addresses in the country, with Larry the Downing Street cat, and Palmerston the former Home Office cat both moving to Westminster from the shelter.