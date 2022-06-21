Kent County Council approves plans for Offham solar park
Controversial plans for a giant solar park on green belt land in Kent have been approved by county councillors.
Some residents say they will be disturbed by noise and glare from the 10.2W facility near Offham village.
But the company behind the 45-acre scheme say it would make a "significant" contribution to the UK's aim to reduce carbon emissions.
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, will make a final decision.
Objections to the plan were raised to Kent County Council (KCC), with residents fearing they could be disturbed by noise and glare shining on homes.
'Solar parks needed'
Dr Charles Hunter, chairman of Offham Parish Council, said there has been no "meaningful" engagement with residents.
He added: "The application says it is to be 300 metres from our village, but it is 300m from the dead centre of our village, which is a conservation area.
"Some of our houses are 75m from the main entrance."
Sarah Hohler, a councillor at KCC, said solar panels up to three metres above ground level are "too high" and would cause visibility issues.
But another councillor Jackie Meade, who supports the move, said: "We need solar parks. In my district, they are starting to build housing on similar types of land."
A statement from Infinis Solar Developments, the applicant, said the development would contribute to the UK meeting legal requirements to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2050.
Under the plans, the solar park would be in operation for 35 years, with the project generating power of 9,500 megawatt hours per year. This would offset the annual electricity usage for 2,200 homes in Tonbridge and Malling.