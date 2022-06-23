Horsmonden copper thefts: Thieves in fifth cable raid
- Published
Additional security measures have been put in place after a Kent village was left without phone lines following a fifth copper theft.
Openreach said engineers were working tirelessly to replace copper phone cables, repair damaged infrastructure and reconnect people in Horsmonden.
A spokeswoman for the company said the theft had caused "significant damage" and "unacceptable disruption".
Kent Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested and was in custody.
Openreach said security measures were put in place, but it could not reveal further details.
Shop owner Kate Mills said there had been five thefts in four weeks.
Ms Mills, who owns Heath Stores in the village near Tunbridge Wells, wrote to her MP Greg Clark demanding urgent action from Openreach and Kent Police.
She said: "In the shop we have no lottery again, no phone line for the Openreach Post Office again, plus hundreds of vulnerable, elderly people have no phone line in case of an emergency."
Mr Clark said it was an "appalling crime" that had caused misery and inconvenience to many people.
Experts have said the rising price of copper is making the metal more desirable.
Kent Police said a Margate man had been arrested in connection with the theft of copper wiring which provides homes and businesses with broadband and phone services.
Officers said they were called in the early hours of Wednesday to reports of a crime in progress and a man was detained after officers tracked a suspicious car.
Patrols stopped a vehicle in the Canterbury area at about 06:15 BST and a man was taken into custody.