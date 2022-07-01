Kent heart-scare cricketer takes on ironman event
A former Kent cricketer is taking part in an ironman competition to raise money for heart charities after a former team-mate died suddenly.
Ivan Thomas, 30, had to have heart surgery as a youngster and again during his time playing for Kent.
He is raising money for the Professional Cricketers' Trust and Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).
He said he first became aware of CRY when his university cricket captain died from a heart condition.
"I was playing cricket for Leeds/Bradford University and my captain, Tommy Hardman, actually passed away in his sleep from an undetected heart condition," Thomas said.
The former bower made his first-class debut for Kent in 2012 and made 73 appearances across all formats, before he left the club in 2020.
He said he was helped by the Professional Cricketers' Trust, which assists players when they leave the game, and now runs a coffee business.
The ironman event starts with a 3.9km (2.4 miles) swim in Lake Thun, Switzerland, followed by a 180.2km (112 miles) cycle through the Alps before finishing off with a marathon.
Thomas said: "It's one of those challenges which I've always wanted to do, and I told too many people."
He said when he finished playing cricket he was asked "so when are you going to do the ironman?".
Thomas said he originally intended to take part in a half-ironman event, but two weeks after he booked his place he realised it was a full-ironman race.
Thomas said: "My [heart] condition was picked up really fast and dealt with immediately and I was in and out of surgery with no further issues.
"This story is sadly not common enough as screenings for heart conditions in people aged 14 - 35 is so low.
"CRY works to increase awareness across all sports and this why the charity is dear to me and why I'm raising money for more people to have access to cardiac screenings."