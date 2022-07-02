Local and Live: Music festival under threat due to funding
A free music festival which has been running for 15 years may not go ahead this summer due to a shortage in funds, organisers say.
The charity-run Local and Live event, based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, said the cost of living crisis was hampering sponsorships.
A petition has been started calling for Tunbridge Wells Borough Council (TWBC) to help fund the festival.
The council said it was working to find a solution.
The volunteer-run event began in 2006 and hosts local musicians playing and works to promote grassroots music and musical education in the area through the Local and Live Charity.
Festival organiser and charity chairman Paul Dunton said "everyone is feeling the pinch" and the festival is facing a £15,000 shortfall.
"We've just found things considerably more expensive this year. So it's just added to the burden I suppose," he said.
"Getting the funding is proving a little bit more difficult this year and we've got more costs than ever but we're determined to make it happen."
In a statement, TWBC said: "We have a very good relationship with the Local and Live team and we appreciate how important the event is to the community.
"We are working with them to see if we can find a solution to their funding issues."
Local and Live 2022 is due to take place from 26 to 29 August.