Capel-Le-Ferne: Witness appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Kent, police say.
Kent Police say the incident happened in Drellingore, on Alkham Valley Road at the Stombers Lane junction at 15:25 BST on Saturday.
An orange Hyundai Veloster Sport was involved in the collision.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to a London hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
