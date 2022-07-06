Free school meals: Summer holiday plan 'does not meet need'
By Charlotte Wright
Political Editor, BBC South East
- Published
A community worker has warned children will go hungry in the school holidays because demand is outstripping the support provided by the government.
Sharon Goodyer, who runs Our Kitchen in Ramsgate and Margate in Kent, said the Holiday Activities and Food fund "does not answer the need in any way".
The government-funded programme, run by local councils, offers holiday clubs to children who receive free school meals.
The Department for Education said wider welfare support was available.
Ms Goodyer said the Holiday Activities and Food fund was only available to a small number of children.
She operates community shops in Thanet which sell healthy food at wholesale prices. She said even her volunteer-run projects are struggling to meet demand.
"We cannot do it anymore, the need is outstripping us. However many volunteers, however many church halls I've got, I cannot get the food to do this."
The number of children in the South East eligible for free school meals has increased by 10% in the last year, according to government figures.
Single dad and campaigner Dominic Watters, from Canterbury, said with the rising cost of food and fuel, vouchers provided by the council in the holidays no longer stretch very far.
"Three pounds a day affords your child a lot less than what it did, and I think that needs addressing as a matter of urgency.
"It doesn't add up. It leaves children with less to eat".
A government spokesman said: "We recognise that millions of households across the UK are struggling with rising prices, which is why we are providing over £37bn for further support, targeted for those with the greatest need.
"We have also expanded access to free school meals more than any other government in recent decades," he said.
"The Holiday Activities and Food programme runs during major school holidays, and wider welfare support is available through the Household Support Fund, which helps vulnerable families in need with essentials, such as food and utility bills."