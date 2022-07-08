Kent County Show returns after three-year absence
The Kent County Show has returned for the first time since 2019, after the pandemic led to it being put on hold.
The event, which takes place at Detling showground, runs from Friday until Sunday.
About 79,000 people are expected to visit over the three days, organisers said.
Last year, a scaled-back event was held due to lockdown restrictions. Only 4,000 people per day were able to attend the Kent County Summer Fayre.
The Kent County Show, organised by the Kent County Agricultural Society, has been the county's showcase event for farming, agriculture and countryside life since 1929.
Show manager Nikki Dorkings said: "We're really looking forward to bringing it back and welcoming visitors to the showground for this much loved annual event.
"This year we'll be highlighting the amazing work of local farmers and producers."
Roger Gough, leader of Kent County Council, said: "The Kent County Show is a fantastic event that celebrates everything that is great about our county."