Cobham field fire now extinguished, say fire service
A large fire in a Kent field has now been extinguished, firefighters say.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) were first called to Church Road in Cobham near Gravesend at 18:45 BST on Sunday.
At it's height 15 fire engines, a bulk water carrier and a technical rescue unit were at the scene.
KFRS say the incident is not believed to be suspicious but the cause of the fire is unknown.
At its peak, approximately one hectare (2.47 acres) of field was alight and some firefighters are still at the scene to dampen any remaining hot spots.
Previous advice for locals to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area has since been lifted.
