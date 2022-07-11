Canterbury dog attack: Child airlifted to hospital
A child has been flown to a hospital in London after a dog attack in Kent.
Kent Police was called at about 15:00 BST on Sunday following a report the dog attacked the child in Cumberland Avenue, Canterbury.
Local patrols and armed officers went to the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance.
The dog was seized by officers. A man was arrested and later released under investigation.
