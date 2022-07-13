Isle of Sheppey still without water after two pipes burst
- Published
People on the Isle of Sheppey face a second day without any water amid soaring temperatures.
A Southern Water main burst on Tuesday morning, prompting the company to set up bottled water collection points.
A second pipe burst overnight, which has delayed getting the water back on, the firm said.
A spokesman added: "We're so sorry to say we're still working on bringing supplies back. We have teams on site 24/7."
It comes during a hot weather warning which is expected to stay in place until after the weekend.
On Tuesday, a director from South East Water urged people only to use water for "essential" reasons as it was struggling to keep up with demand.
Three water station sites have been set up on the island.
They are the Promenade Long Stay Car Park in Leysdown-on-Sea, Tesco Bridge Road in Sheerness and Minster working mans club in Union Road.
Water is being delivered to those on Southern Water's priority services register.