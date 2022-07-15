Heatwave: Warnings issued in South East over extreme heat
People across the South East have been told to take precautions as temperatures rise across the region.
The Met Office has issued its first ever red warning for extreme heat, which points to a risk to health.
The warning includes parts of Surrey and Kent. Temperatures could hit 40C (104F) on Monday and Tuesday.
The NHS in Sussex urged people to "stay safe", and said there was a "high demand" for services and "significant numbers" being admitted to hospital.
Dame Eileen Sills, chief nurse at NHS Kent and Medway, said: "By taking simple precautions, such as staying hydrated and finding shade during the hottest parts of the day, you can significantly reduce the risk of becoming ill and needing the services of the NHS."
Dr Anjan Ghosh, Kent County Council director for public health, said: "In extreme heat, it is vital that people think carefully about what they need to do to protect themselves, their family and particularly vulnerable people."
Analysis
by Sarah Keith-Lucas, BBC Weather
Temperatures in the South East are going to be building day-on-day for four days - peaking Monday and Tuesday with temperatures possibly in excess of 37C (98.6F).
We could see the highest temperature ever recorded in the region - which currently stands at 38.5C (101.3F) in Faversham in 2003.
The reason for the intense heat is low pressure to the south west and high pressure to the east which is drawing in exceptionally hot air that has been sitting across Spain and Portugal.
The nights will also be extremely hot - perhaps not falling lower than the mid twenties - so there is little relief from the severe, persistent heat.
Transport disruption is very likely as well due to power cuts. Temperatures are expected to drop away from Wednesday onwards.
Last week the South East Coast Ambulance Service handled more than 18,500 emergency calls and the extreme heat is expected to see demand increase further.
A spokesperson for the Sussex Health and Care Partnership said: "We urge residents to look out for older people and the very young who can be seriously affected by the heat."
Surrey Police says it is expecting its roads to be "busier than normal" this weekend.
A spokesman said: "Please plan for this and think carefully before you drive. Pack plenty of water and snacks and avoid the hottest times of day."
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is warning people to remove glass and mirrored objects from the view of windows.
A spokesman said: "The weather is getting hotter and as such the risk of these fires will increase over the coming days."
South East Water, which has 2.2m customers across the south east, says it could break a record for water consumption next week.
It's average consumption per day is 540m litres, but it expects that figure to pass 700m litres next week.