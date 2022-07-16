Margate: Arrests after death of 'stabbed' woman
Two people have been arrested after a woman died following a suspected stabbing at a home.
Kent Police was called at about 03:10 BST to reports a woman had been assaulted at a property on Elfrida Close, Margate.
A woman in her 30s was found with injuries "consistent with stab wounds", the force said. She later died in hospital.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
It is believed the victim and suspects were known to each other, police said.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
