Margate murder inquiry: Two charged after woman stabbed to death
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Margate.
The victim, in her 30s, was found at a house in Elfrida Close just after 03:00 BST on Saturday.
Thomas Allen, 38, from Elfrida Close, has been charged with murder, and Kelsie Murphy, 26, of West Dumpton Lane, Ramsgate, has been charged with assisting an offender.
Both are due before Folkestone magistrates later.
Mr Allen has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
