Cost of living: Hythe schoolboy's sea swimming fundraising challenge
A seven-year-old boy is swimming in the English Channel every day to raise money for school trips in the face of mounting petrol prices.
William, a pupil from Seabrook Primary School in Hythe, Kent, has raised more than £800 by taking a dip every morning.
He said he enjoys school trips and "wanted to do this to make my friends happy and not sad".
Headteacher Liz Carter said: "I was overwhelmed with his incredible idea."
She added: "This will make a massive difference to our school. It's an astounding amount of money.
"For such a little person to want to make such a big difference is really inspiring for us all."
Following a conversation between Ms Carter and William's grandmother, in which they spoke about the current cost of living and petrol making trips unaffordable, William decided to get involved.
William said: "I heard about the petrol cost getting really high and I thought I could maybe help getting more school trips.
"I really like school trips and having a different type of learning, because most days are the same routine.
"The sea is cold when I first get in, but I get used to it really quickly. I actually like it best when there are waves to jump over - it's so exciting."
He started the challenge with the help of his dad Nigel, who is also a keen sea swimmer.
Undeterred by rough or windy conditions, William swims for roughly 10 minutes every morning.
William's mother Carly said she was "immensely proud" of him.
"He's such a kind-hearted and generous boy, it's in his nature to help others."