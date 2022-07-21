Cost of living: Hythe schoolboy's sea swimming fundraising challenge

WilliamFamily Handout
William said he wanted to make his friends happy by helping to fund school trips

A seven-year-old boy is swimming in the English Channel every day to raise money for school trips in the face of mounting petrol prices.

William, a pupil from Seabrook Primary School in Hythe, Kent, has raised more than £800 by taking a dip every morning.

He said he enjoys school trips and "wanted to do this to make my friends happy and not sad".

Headteacher Liz Carter said: "I was overwhelmed with his incredible idea."

Family handout
William said it was very cold when he first started, but he soon got used to it

She added: "This will make a massive difference to our school. It's an astounding amount of money.

"For such a little person to want to make such a big difference is really inspiring for us all."

Following a conversation between Ms Carter and William's grandmother, in which they spoke about the current cost of living and petrol making trips unaffordable, William decided to get involved.

William's headteacher Liz Carter said she was proud of him

William said: "I heard about the petrol cost getting really high and I thought I could maybe help getting more school trips.

"I really like school trips and having a different type of learning, because most days are the same routine.

"The sea is cold when I first get in, but I get used to it really quickly. I actually like it best when there are waves to jump over - it's so exciting."

He started the challenge with the help of his dad Nigel, who is also a keen sea swimmer.

Undeterred by rough or windy conditions, William swims for roughly 10 minutes every morning.

William's mother Carly said she was "immensely proud" of him.

"He's such a kind-hearted and generous boy, it's in his nature to help others."

