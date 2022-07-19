Dartford fire: 12 engines in attendance at large grass blaze
Twelve fire engines are dealing with a large grass fire in north Kent.
Emergency services were called out near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green, Dartford, at 11:50 BST.
Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky for miles. A technical rescue unit is in attendance.
A Kent Fire and Rescue Spokesman said: "People driving on the A2 and nearby roads are advised to take care, due to smoke coming from the incident, which may impact visibility."
Another vid @Kent_999s pic.twitter.com/vc8O3LOGWN— Steve Page (@afcsteve87) July 19, 2022
The cause of the fire is not yet known but temperatures have exceeded 37C (98.6F) in the area.
Earlier two fire engines put out a crop fire in Shirehall Road in Dartford.
No casualties were reported and the cause was believed to be accidental.
