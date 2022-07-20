UK Heatwave: Village residents enter fifth day without water
Some residents in two Kent villages are entering a fifth day with no water or low pressure.
Properties in Challock and Molash first saw disruption to their water supply at 14:00 BST on 16 July.
On Tuesday night, South East Water apologised and said a water tanker had been brought in to help refill the network but supply may still be intermittent.
It comes during a UK-wide heatwave which saw record breaking temperatures.
A bottled water station at Challock Village Hall reopened at 08:00 BST.
On Tuesday, one resident claimed pumping stations had been unable to cope, and said the small villages on top of the Downs were considered "not that important".
Meanwhile, residents in a number of other towns and villages in west Kent are also struggling with water supplies.
South East Water said some residents in the following areas are being affected by low water pressure or no water supply:
- Seven Mile Lane
- Wateringbury
- Bow Hill
- West & East Peckham
- Yalding Village
- Paddock Wood
- Hadlow
No reason was given for the supply problems but, in a statement, the water provider apologised for the interruption to supplies and said bottled water stations were open in Borough Green and at East Peckham Village Hall.