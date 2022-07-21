Longfield homes evacuated after gas fire at garage
- Published
Eighteen homes were evacuated after a gas fire at a neighbouring garage.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) deployed four fire engines to The Drive in Longfield near Dartford, Kent, at 01:27 BST on Thursday.
KFRS said homes were evacuated "as a precaution" due to gas cylinders involved in the blaze, but residents could now return to their properties.
The fire service said a car and garage were destroyed but the cause of the fire remained unknown.
Non-evacuated neighbours were advised to keep windows and doors closed and a rest centre was set up by the local authority in the early hours for those evacuated from their homes.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.