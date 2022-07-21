Damian Green calls for new Kent reservoir amid water supply issues
An MP has called for a new reservoir to be built in Kent after water supply issues left residents without water for days in the heatwave.
Ashford MP Damian Green said plans for a reservoir in Canterbury,had been around "for many years" but regulators did not think it was necessary.
Properties in Challock and Molash have had low pressure or no water since issues began on 16 July.
South East Water has apologised for the outage.
Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Mr Green said: "Up to now, regulators have not thought that a new reservoir was necessary and it seems to me that the events of the last few days prove, beyond doubt, that it is necessary.
"It's dreadful and I'm angry on behalf of my constituents in Challock and Molash and the surrounding areas that it's taken so long."
South East Water said the water situation in the area was "improving".
Mr Green added: "It's better than it was but it's still not great."
Following the disruption in Challock and Molash, South East Water said in a statement it had been facing "unprecedented challenges" to replenish water supplies, particularly in Kent, but it was working "around the clock" to restore supplies.
The firm's head of resources, Lee Dance, apologised and said: "It's been confirmed that the system in the Challock and Molash area is now running so customers should have started to see supplies returning last night and this morning.
"We can't guarantee the water won't go off again but it is an improving situation at the moment."
South East Water said problems with water supplies were ongoing in West Kingsdown and Kemsing due to "air locks in the system".
It said supplies should have returned to the following areas:
- Seven Mile Lane
- Wateringbury
- Bow Hill
- West & East Peckham
- Yalding Village
- Paddock Wood
- Hadlow
- Dunkirk, Faversham
The firm said bottled water stations would be available near West Kingsdown and Kemsing soon and a bottled water site at Challock Village Hall would remain open until all issues resolved.