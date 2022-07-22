Kent County Council launches budget consultation
- Published
Kent County Council is launching a seven-week consultation, asking residents for their views on proposals to increase council tax in 2023-4.
Peter Oakford, cabinet member for finance, said inflation and the rise in the cost of living was affecting the council and more money was needed to fund vital services.
The consultation is also asking people for their ideas on making savings.
The council has an annual budget of £1.8 billion.
In February councillors voted through a tax rise of 2.99%, meaning Band D households pay an additional £42.48 during 2022-3 compared to the year before.
Mr Oakford said it is "an incredibly difficult time for all".
"KCC has faced huge challenges in recent years and has already had to make over £810m worth of savings since 2010," he added.
"We already know the government doesn't intend to provide any additional funding to us next year, so we have to make do with the money we've got."
He said increasing tax is "is not something we want to do but during the current situation we could be forced to do it".
Work to prepare the new budget typically starts in March.
The consultation runs until 5 September.