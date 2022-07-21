Ramsgate Harbour: Man dies after falling overboard

Ramsgate HarbourGoogle
Kent Police said a man in his 50s died at the scene in Ramsgate Harbour on Wednesday

A man has died after falling overboard from a yacht.

Emergency services including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter, Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the RNLI were called to Ramsgate Harbour in Kent just after 12:30 BST on Wednesday.

Kent Police confirmed a man in his 50s had died at the scene.

The incident happened during the Ramsgate Week regatta, which runs until 22 July.

Martin Morgans from the Royal Temple Yacht Club, based in Ramsgate, confirmed a member of the club's racing fleet had died.

In a statement Mr Morgans said: "Sadly yesterday there was an incident on the water which led to the tragic death of a much loved and respected member of our racing fleet.

"Our thoughts are with his family, crew and friends who are understandably shocked."

The exact circumstances surrounding the death are unknown but police said it was not being treated as suspicious and a report it being prepared for the coroner.

Google
The Royal Temple Yacht Club in Ramsgate paid tribute to "a much loved and respected member of our racing fleet"

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics