M20 closure causes huge tailbacks towards coast
- Published
A stretch of the M20 has been closed for hours on one of the busiest travel days of the year after a crash.
The motorway is shut coastbound between junction 11 at Hythe and junction 12 at Folkestone.
Police, fire and ambulance services, as well as the air ambulance, have all been in attendance after the crash between a lorry and a van at about 11:00 BST.
Huge queues have been stretching for miles and diversions are in place.
A man in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, Kent Police said.
Traffic westbound was also stopped whilst the air ambulance was on scene.
Vehicles are being diverted off the motorway at junction 11 and onto the A20.
A National Highways spokesman said: "Due to the severity of this incident, this closure is expected to in place for some time."
Tourist and freight traffic heading for the Eurotunnel is being managed by police at the junction 11 roundabout, the spokesman said.
He continued: "If you are heading for the Eurotunnel, you will need to exit the M20 at junction 11, and then re-join at the entry slip road at the roundabout."
The carriageway is open between junction 12 and junction 13, however there is severe congestion between these junctions as a result of a closure of the A20 Roundhill Tunnel whilst Operation Tap is in place.
BBC journalist James Dunn, who was stuck in the traffic, described "huge queues" with people missing their Eurotunnel crossings.
Huge queues on and around the #M20 after collision near J11a and J12 on the M20. Air Ambulance, Police and Fire here. I’ve already spoken to people who’ve missed their Eurotunnel train. Speaking to the company shortly. pic.twitter.com/gCcErCwo9Y— James Dunn (@James_R_Dunn) July 22, 2022