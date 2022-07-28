Dover traffic: Queues build ahead of 'extremely busy' weekend
- Published
Holidaymakers are facing two-hour delays at the Port of Dover as traffic builds up amid warnings that this weekend will be "extremely busy".
Ferry operator DFDS urged passengers to "allow 120 minutes to complete the check-in process and border controls" at the Kent port on Thursday morning.
Demand for cross-Channel sailings is expected to surge in the coming days.
Tens of thousands of families were gridlocked for more than five hours last weekend on route to the port.
This was blamed on a shortage of French border officers, and exacerbated by a serious crash on the M20.
Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover, said following the delays last Friday there had been "significant dialogue" with the government and French officials to ensure the required resources are in place throughout the coming weekend.
He added: "With French border controls fully staffed and the additional booths we have invested in being fully utilised, our collective summer plan works.
"I am extremely grateful to French border colleagues for their commitment this coming weekend and the fundamental difference this should now make to customers, ferry operators, Kent partners and our community."
The port is expecting around 140,000 passengers, 45,000 cars and 18,000 freight vehicles to pass through over the weekend.
National Highways said it would be an "extremely busy" weekend on the roads and advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys, and have food and water available.
The AA also issued an "amber traffic warning" with congestion expected to peak between 11:00 BST and 15:00 on Friday and Saturday.
This is due to a combination of rail strikes, the start of the Football League season, the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the first school summer holiday switchover days for holiday lets.
Operation Brock remains in place on the M20.
The system sees one side of the carriageway used by only queuing freight traffic, and the other converted into a contraflow for general traffic.